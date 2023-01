Happy 2023! I am on vacation right now but wanted to make sure you had a recipe to think about this week.

It is from the first article I wrote. It is a classic quick dish full of flavor and crunch. It was first printed in one of Mary Alice Campbell’s articles “just a few years ago!”

Pris Reed

I will be back soon! My best to you for a happy, healthy and peaceful 2023.

Cody Chili Casserole

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 large onio (chopped)

• ½ cup chopped celery

• (1) 15 oz can Mexican-style chili beans

