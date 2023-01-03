Ralph Leon Madill, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Joplin, Missouri.

Ralph was born October 2, 1953, in Colcord, Oklahoma, to Wayne Madill and Mary Rose Spyres.

Ralph Madill

Ralph received his Masters of Marriage and Family Therapy from Abilene Christian University. He worked at various residential facilities over the years, caring for children and families.

Ralph had a heart for the orphaned and helped with many adoptions over the years, through either placement or counseling.

In most recent years Ralph had the honor to serve his home church as a counselor and facilitate healing of individuals and families there.

Ralph enjoyed working with the cattle at his home affectionately called The Ridge. He was a member of Rocketdyne Road Church of Christ in Neosho, Missouri.

Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years.

Ralph was united in marriage to Sheri Lewis on May 20, 1978, in Colcord, Oklahoma.

Ralph is survived by: his wife, Sheri Madill; three sons, Ben Madill (Mary) of Searcy, Arkansas, Luke Madill (Lydia) of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Jon Madill (Gail) of Searcy, Arkansas; a brother, Clarence Madill; a sister, Mary Jane Washington (Bob); and seven grandchildren, Garrett, Sawyer, Nora, Russell, Canyon, Ridge, and Willow.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mary Rose Madill.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Rocketdyne Road Church of Christ in Neosho, Missouri.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Missions Ukraine. Donations can be sent to Rocketdyne Road Church of Christ, 1111 Rocketdyne Road, Neosho, MO 64850 or in care of Ulmer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ulmerfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home.

