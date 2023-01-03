Red Cross volunteers look back at 2022

American Red Cross

In the Missouri and Arkansas region, Red Cross disaster response volunteers have provided relief and comfort after home fires and other local disasters, including responding to tornadoes that ripped across the two-state region, and flooding that impacted the flooding that impacted the St Louis area.

Since Jan. 1:

• More than 330 Red Cross disaster workers in the Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross region have deployed to more than 30 events from coast to coast to help ensure no one faces a crisis of any size alone.

• Responded to nearly 3,200 disaster responses in the Missouri and Arkansas region (primarily home fires), but also tornadoes, flooding or damaging wind events have resulted in more than 11,500 people receiving assistance in the region.

• In the Southern Missouri chapter, approximately 300 disaster responses (primarily fires, but also floods, tornadoes, wind event responses), have resulted in Red Cross assisting more than 1,000 people.

