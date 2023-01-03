Remember When

1 year ago

• Neosho High School graduate Gerald Ezell has been named the new fire chief in Joplin. Ezell brings more than 33 years of fire service to the community, with 20 of those spent in Joplin.

He currently serves as fire chief for Maumelle, Ark. “Gerald brings much experience to this position and will be an excellent addition to the City’s management team,” said Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards.

• Freeman Neosho Hospital cut the ribbon on a completely renovated emergency department on Tuesday, Dec. 28, celebrating a $1.5 million investment in the facility.

“Freeman Neosho Hospital is truly the heart of the communities it serves,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman president and chief executive officer. “These renovations focus on the protection of patients and staff from pathogens such as COVID-19. They also help us improve care and service to patients and their families.”

The floor-to-ceiling renovation of the emergency department includes the addition of three new negative pressure isolation rooms, a negative pressure triage screening room, a new nurses’ station, new cabinets and work surfaces, centralized storage, glass enclosures and new paint, floors and ceilings.

5 years ago

• On Sept. 3, 2016, the community of Pawnee, Okla., experienced a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that was felt by Newton County residents 179 miles away in Stella.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us