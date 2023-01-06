Remember When

Classroom students and their teacher at Jaybird School in 1946-47. Neosho, Mo.

1 year ago

• A new organization is bringing economic revitalization and community-driven opportunities to Granby.

The Foundry Thrift Center opened Jan. 1 after a pretty extensive journey by supporters and volunteers of cleaning up and making repairs to the building at 342 N. Main St. in Granby.

“We see the project like a version of HGTV meets the Hallmark Channel,” said Sarah Kimbrough James, one of the project’s board members. “We want to see more of that small-town spirit by offering more community-driven activities and opportunities, and we hope to see the old buildings in town return to their former glory.”

• Students at George Washington Carver Elementary are leading a shoe drive fundraiser from now until Feb. 2, 2022, to raise funds for Blankets of Hope.

Carver Elementary will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of shoes collected and Funds2Orgs will issue a check. Shoes that are gently worn, used, or new can be donated.

“A percentage of those dollars will benefit local homeless shelters and provide them with much-needed blankets,” said Heather Overton, librarian at Carver Elementary.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs networks of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.

5 years ago

