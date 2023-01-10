Remember when

1 year ago

• If you have been out and around Morse Park this week you have probably noticed new signs that have been installed. These high-quality wooden signs are made from bald cypress lumber grown in Missouri.

They were constructed by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s sign shop in Salem. Bald cypress is a deciduous conifer, meaning that it is a conifer like many other evergreens but it loses its leaves in the fall like hardwood trees.

• The chairs of the Missouri House Special Committee on Redistricting and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting have released their proposed changes to Missouri’s congressional district map.

The map, which is treated as a legislative bill, was filed recently as HB 2117 by Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial. The proposed congressional map balances several required criteria including compliance with the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions as well as the Voting Rights Act.

5 years ago

• Seneca High School Wrestling Homecoming Queen candidates include seniors Marissa Beale, Tess Hultman, and Tamara Smith. Attendants are Courtney Clark, junior; Rachel Prince, sophomore; and Chloe Spencer, freshman.

• In addition to cold temperatures and snow and ice, winter brings dangerous driving conditions and the potential for damaging and deadly storms. Severe winter storms can be extremely dangerous.

