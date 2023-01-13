Remember When

1 year ago

• George Washington Carver National Monument has announced its annual third and fourth grade Art and Essay Contest. Open to third- and fourth-graders, Art and Essay encourages artistic expression and trait-based essay writing, centered on the theme “kindness,” which is derived from George Washington Carver’s advice that a kind student “… takes his (or her) share of the world and lets others have theirs,” from his Eight Cardinal Virtues letter.

• John William “Will” Abbott. Does this name ring any bells? Maybe not. However, the last name may trigger something since the Abbotts were some of the first pioneers to the City of Neosho.

How about Big Spring Park? We all know this beloved park with its Romanesque wading pool that kids splash and play in every summer, or the cave that we have all dipped our toes into at least once in our lifetime, or the beautiful waterfall at the front of the park.

• Missouri State Rep. Bill Reiboldt (R-Neosho) is entering his last two years representing Missouri’s 160th District. The 2017 session is well under way with the start of the new year and Reiboldt is looking at a few changes during the session.

“This year, they have done away with select committees but I am still a member of the Agriculture Policy Committee,” said Reiboldt. He is also a member of the Agriculture Foundation Board and was selected to be chairman of the House Committee on Transportation.

