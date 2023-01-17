Remember When

1 year ago

• East Newton cross country and track coach Jake Holt and Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer coach Jason Bond have been named by Crowder College to be their first men’s and women’s cross country coach (Holt) and their first women’s soccer coach (Bond), starting in the fall of 2022.

Holt has been a coach and teacher at East Newton High School for more than 20 years, and the Patriots and Lady Patriots’ success on the course and on the track includes 17 conference and 17 district championships.

• Last week the Neosho School District made the decision to close the schools Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 14, due to a large number of staff shortages.

“We had 123 members of the district’s staff that were out last week due to COVID-19, the flu, and the stomach bug that has been going around,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho superintendent of schools.

“Trying to staff all the departments is hard, especially the cooks and bus drivers, because they are also part of our essential staff.”

The goal of closing down the schools, according to Cummins, was to separate people, and let everyone have a chance to get healthy.

5 years ago

• On Jan. 5 State Rep. Jim Neely (R-Cameron) introduced HB 437 to give terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana.

