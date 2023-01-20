Remember When

1 year ago

• New lockers for the athletic complex at Neosho High School were recently delivered and installed, and are ready for use. The new lockers are for the track and field and football locker rooms.

“We are so excited to be able to give these kids their own locker rooms and lockers,” said Richie Fretwell, assistant superintendent of operations and human resources at Neosho School District. “Our kids deserve this, it’s long overdue.”

The track and field locker rooms are divided into boys and girls rooms, and together feature over 200 split lockers.

• A new initiative with neighbors helping neighbors kicked off in Neosho earlier this month. Neosho RISE (Reaching Independence through Support and Education), through the Drew Lewis Foundation, began conducting weekly classes on Jan. 4.

Eleven families have enrolled in the first cohort, with a desire to become more self-sufficient rather than living paycheck to paycheck.

5 years ago

• In addition to cold temperatures and snow and ice, winter brings dangerous driving conditions and the potential for damaging and deadly storms. Severe winter storms can be extremely dangerous.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us