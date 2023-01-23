Remember When

1 year ago

• Last week, the Make-A-Wish Foundation did a sweet wish reveal for Oliver Ruth, 5, at Field Early Childhood Center.

Oliver was surprised with a visit from Darth Vader on Friday morning, Jan. 21, at his school. Make-A-Wish Foundation visited Field to announce to Oliver and this classmates that Oliver’s wish of going to the Galaxy’s Edge (Disney World) was finally coming true, and Darth Vader showed up to challenge young Oliver to see if he was worthy of going.

“Star Wars is his absolute favorite thing,” said Amanda Ruth, Oliver’s mother. “He is always playing light sabers with his brothers, so it came as no shock when he decided what he wanted his wish to be.”

• Scenic Park lies on the north end of Neosho, right up against the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad tracks. It is where Scenic Drive starts as it finds its way out of town to the north.

This small park is often overlooked when people talk of the parks of Neosho. This park features several playground structures, all-accessible restrooms, swing sets, two pavilions and a baseball field that is currently under renovation.

5 years ago

