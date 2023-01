The Neosho Womens club met Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Neosho Senior Center. There were four tables of bridge players.

Hostesses for the day were Myrna McCrary and Jane Moorehouse. Snacks and punch were served by the hostesses. Winning high was Barbara Schade, while second place was Aleta Platnerand third place went to Dori Helms.

Fourth place was Marilyn Owen and having a bad card day was Dana Shadwick. The door prize was won by Carol Engelbrecht.

