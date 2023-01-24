School district explains April bond issue

By Mattie Link

The Neosho Board of Education approved the the final ballot language for the upcoming April election during its monthly meeting on Jan. 16.

“The district will be asking voters to approve a no-tax increase general obligation bond this coming April,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho superintendent of schools.

“If approved, it will allow the district to make several improvements throughout the district, including a new agriculture facility, playground upgrades at all elementary schools, library upgrades, another cover section at the bus barn, high school upgrades including the FACs classrooms, and several security upgrades throughout the district.”

The district would receive $14 million to complete these projects, and any remaining funds would then go to pay down other school district debt.

