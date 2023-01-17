School funding tops senator’s priorities

By Mattie Link

As Jill Carter enters her first year as Southwest Missouri’s new State Senator, she is hitting the ground running.

There are several priorities and topics that she ran for office on, with one of the major ones being education.

“I’d like to work on all the restrictions that public schools have to follow,” said Carter.

“Really focusing on helping Missouri school districts to at least 75 percent locally funded would allow them to get out of having comply with the Missouri School Improvement Plan (MSIP).”

Currently, there are several different rules and regulations when it comes to what public schools must cover in class.

According to Carter, a school district that is 75 percent locally funded is able to break away from MSIP, and have more control over what is taught in its schools.

