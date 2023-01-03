Stanford’s elimination of ‘harmful’ language

I have always felt that Stanford University symbolized the highest standards for a quality college education.

So I was dismayed by a recent story in the Wall Street Journal that described an attempt at Stanford to eliminate language that Stanford administrators regard as “harmful.”

It did not take long for the cat to get out of the bag, and once the criticisms started about the choice of harmful words on this list, Stanford promptly restricted access to the list to Stanford personnel. (So much for being a transparent institution.)

Bill Hoagland

But fortunately, we found the list thanks to someone at the Wall Street Journal who had the foresight to preserve it for the rest of us.

The apparent purpose of publishing this list in the first place was to remind people that certain terms and phrases in our common usage actually are “harmful” because someone out there may find those particular words offensive.

The list includes alternative words and phrases to use instead of the forbidden words.

Some of the words on this list have rightly been deemed “offensive” long before Stanford published its list, but let’s talk about some other words and phrases on the forbidden list.

The Stanford list is preceded by a warning, in caps, that the reader could easily be offended or even harmed by reading the list but in the interest of being inclusive, I will take it upon myself to offend everyone.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us