Students loved civics class

I commend The Neosho Daily News on running the front page lefthand column article last Tuesday by Janice Ellis.

Her call for more attention and teaching of Civics gets an A+ from me.

I taught Neosho Junior High social studies from 1971 to 1983 and in that time social studies curriculum was US Colonial History and World Geography in seventh and eighth grades.

The history curriculum at that level was changed to ninth grade and I was given eighth-graders to teach American Government and Economics.

Judy Haas Smith

It was my experience that the students loved the class.

I loved enlightening students that the office of President did not pay that well, and really at that time was not that powerful.

With the increased use of something called Executive Orders, there seems to be more power developing that I believe is necessary.

I also enjoyed teaching how to vote as we brought the machines used at that time into the classroom. I have some perfect memories of students’ understanding of how Congressional bills become Laws of the land.

