SWMO lawmakers take office

By Tanya Williams

State Representative Dirk Deaton, State Senator Jill Carter, and State Representative Ben Baker. (Tanya Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

Three southwest Missouri representatives to the Missouri Legislature were sworn in to the 102nd General Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Jill Carter was sworn in for her first term as senator of the 32nd District, saying, “It was an amazing day.”

A number of constituents traveled to Jefferson City to attend each representative’s ceremony, reception, and black-tie state ball.

Dirk Deaton, a Republican from Noel, was also sworn in for his third term as representative of District 159 in the Missouri House of Representatives, which represents McDonald and southern Newton counties.

Deaton was first elected in 2018. He is a lifelong resident of McDonald County and lives in the Noel area with his wife, Nikki.

