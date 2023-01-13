Teachers of the Week

Mariah Barber

• Place of birth: Bolivar.

• Currently residing in: Neosho.

• Occupation: Teacher.

• Favorite movie: Phantom of the Opera.

• Last book read: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

• Favorite vacation I’ve taken: Roatan, Honduras.

• Inspirational leaders: My parents.

• I became a teacher because: I aim to guide students to be critical thinkers and active community members.

• If I could have one meal for the rest of my life, it would be: Enchiladas with chips, rice and corn, of course.

• Biggest fear: Wasps.

• My trademark cliche: Theatre nerd.

• If I had a warning label, it would say: Warning, randomly bursts into song.

• If I could learn to do anything, It would be: Speak sign language.

• If my students could learn only one thing from me, it would be: Be kind to yourself.

