Teachers of the Week

Mariah Barber
• Place of birth: Bolivar.
• Currently residing in: Neosho.
• Occupation: Teacher.
• Favorite movie: Phantom of the Opera.
• Last book read: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
• Favorite vacation I’ve taken: Roatan, Honduras.
• Inspirational leaders: My parents.
• I became a teacher because: I aim to guide students to be critical thinkers and active community members.
• If I could have one meal for the rest of my life, it would be: Enchiladas with chips, rice and corn, of course.
• Biggest fear: Wasps.
• My trademark cliche: Theatre nerd.
• If I had a warning label, it would say: Warning, randomly bursts into song.
• If I could learn to do anything, It would be: Speak sign language.
• If my students could learn only one thing from me, it would be: Be kind to yourself.