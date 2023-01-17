Teachers of the week

Grant Benham

• Place of birth: Webb City.

• Currently residing in: Webb City.

• Occupation: High school choir director.

• Favorite movie: Harry Potter.

• Last book read: Man Up by Ross Mathews.

• Favorite vacation I’ve taken: San Diego.

• Inspirational leaders: Princess Diana.

• I became a teacher because: Inspiration from my mom.

• If I could have one meal for the rest of my life, it would be: Chinese food.

• Biggest fear: Pain.

• My trademark cliche: Closed mouths don’t get fed.

• If I had warning label, it would say: Chaotic with bad handwriting.

