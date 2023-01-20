Teachers of the Week

Bailey Brown

• Place of birth: Johnson County.

• Currently residing in: Joplin.

Bailey Brown

• Occupation: Teacher.

• Favorite movie: Shrek.

• Last book read: Upgrade.

• Favorite vacation I’ve taken: Sante Fe, New Mexico, to visit Meow Wolf.

• I became a teacher because: My mom was my main inspiration.

• If I could have one meal for the rest of my life, it would be: Cheese dip from Del Rio.

• Biggest fear: Butterflies and escalators.

• If I could learn to do anything, it would be: How to dance with rhythm.

• If my students could learn only one thing from me, it would be: There’s always something good to be found.

• My best asset is: My sense of humor.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us