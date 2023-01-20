Teachers of the Week

Bailey Brown
• Place of birth: Johnson County.
• Currently residing in: Joplin.
• Occupation: Teacher.
• Favorite movie: Shrek.
• Last book read: Upgrade.
• Favorite vacation I’ve taken: Sante Fe, New Mexico, to visit Meow Wolf.
• I became a teacher because: My mom was my main inspiration.
• If I could have one meal for the rest of my life, it would be: Cheese dip from Del Rio.
• Biggest fear: Butterflies and escalators.
• If I could learn to do anything, it would be: How to dance with rhythm.
• If my students could learn only one thing from me, it would be: There’s always something good to be found.
• My best asset is: My sense of humor.