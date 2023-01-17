Temporary benefit increase extended to September for Missouri WIC participants

Missouri WIC has extended the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB).

The new amounts are $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants.

Previous CVB values range from $9-$11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits on their eWIC card before redeeming any January benefits.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us