The Bible remains a best-seller, even in today’s world. Yet, the Bible is too-often not read.
The Bible is perhaps the loneliest book in the world! If your bible kept a daily Diary, would it read like this?
JANUARY 15th
I’ve been resting quietly for several weeks now. The first few nights of the New year, my owner read me regularly; now I’ve been totally forgotten.
FEBRUARY 2nd
Cleaning day! I was dusted, along with a lot of other things, and then put back on the shelf.
FEBRUARY 7th
I was dusted off again, and placed on a table in the living room. Special company was here. Now that they’re gone, I’m back on the shelf.