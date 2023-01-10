The Bible remains a best-seller, even in today’s world. Yet, the Bible is too-often not read.

The Bible is perhaps the loneliest book in the world! If your bible kept a daily Diary, would it read like this?

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.com

JANUARY 15th

I’ve been resting quietly for several weeks now. The first few nights of the New year, my owner read me regularly; now I’ve been totally forgotten.

FEBRUARY 2nd

Cleaning day! I was dusted, along with a lot of other things, and then put back on the shelf.

FEBRUARY 7th

I was dusted off again, and placed on a table in the living room. Special company was here. Now that they’re gone, I’m back on the shelf.

