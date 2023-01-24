The speech police are at it again

I wrote a column several weeks ago regarding Stanford University’s list of prohibited words and phrases.

You might think I am “beating a dead horse” by continuing to talk about this list of prohibited words and phrases (which by the way includes the phrase “beating a dead horse”), but the truth is that stand-up comedians regard these speech police prohibitions as job security; they will be able to joke about these lists for years to come.

Bill Hoagland

For example, one of the words on the Stanford list is “master” or any phrase that incorporates the word “master,” such as “master bedroom.”

So does this mean that Stanford is no longer awarding a “Master’s Degree”? Is it now to be known as “the degree you get after the undergraduate degree and before you get the doctorate”?

