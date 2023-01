A new year is here, and Walmart invites communities to start down the path of getting – and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This includes the Neosho Walmart and all other Walmart locations in Southwest Missouri.

Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

