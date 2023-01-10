What stays the same?

Some French writer, more than a century-and-a-half ago, penned the words: “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

I believe, in part at least, he saw the inevitability of transformation as a constant in our life. Maybe even that variations serve to cement our recollections of the original.

Not sure, did not know him. Greek philosopher Heraclitus believed, “There is nothing permanent except change.”

As I write this roughly a week before it will be read, I marvel at just the changes in the weather. Today it was 68 degrees, and the sun shone with little breeze. Still not entirely sure why I am not on the water somewhere fishing.

Mere days ago, we had consecutive days of minus 5 and minus 7; with winds of twenty to thirty miles per hour giving us windchill factors nearly ninety-degrees cooler.

Gotta love our Ozarks; but also appreciate the reality that change is unavoidable. And, that sometimes it is good. Sometimes, less good.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us