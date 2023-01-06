Wildcats battle East Newton following Holiday Classic

By Sarah Williams

Isaiah Green scored 12 points for the Neosho Wildcats against East Newton. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

Coming off of a third-place finish in the Black Bracket at the Neosho Holiday Tournament, the Neosho High School Wildcat boys handily defeated East Newton, 50-38, on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“I thought the team came out and played hard,” said Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp. “After the huge crowds and big-time games at the Holiday tournament, this could have been a letdown game but instead we battled.”

The Wildcats took an early lead and never looked back.

“We got up by 10 pretty early in the first half and then pushed it to 21 in the second half, so we felt like we were in control,” said Culp.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us