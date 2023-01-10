Wildcats challenged at the Kaminsky Classic

By Sarah Williams

Carter Fenske in action at the Kaminsky Classic last week. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

JOPLIN — The Neosho Wildcats finished the 2023 Kaminsky Classic with a win and seventh place honors.

Hosted by Joplin High School and sponsored by Freeman Sports Medicine and the Joplin Sports Authority on Jan. 5-7, the eight-team tournament included: Joplin, William Chrisman, Neosho, Francis Howell, Webb City, Jefferson City, Carl Junction, and Poplar Bluff.

The Wildcats (9-2) faced off against Francis Howell (6-3) in the first game of the tournament, losing 51-23.

“We didn’t play well offensively and couldn’t course correct quickly enough before it got out of hand,” said Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp.

Neosho was only able to sink one field goal the entire first quarter, shooting only 19 percent.

By the second period they were able to start making plays offensively but by then, it was just too much of a hole to climb out of, still trailing by 15 points going into halftime.

The Vikings continued playing tough on offense and defense in the second half, widening their lead.

