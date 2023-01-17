Wildcats entertain large crowd for Homecoming

By Sarah Williams

The Neosho Wildcats varsity basketball team wrapped up Homecoming Week festivities with a 54-30 win over Willard on Friday, Jan. 13.

Playing to an enthusiastic full house the Wildcats took an early lead and never looked back.

“We’ve had pretty good crowds all year and that was one of the biggest,” said Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp. “We love our supporters so we were happy we performed well.”

Kael Smith and Isaiah Green working together. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

The Wildcats went into the locker room at halftime with a 23-14 lead and riding a three-point shooting streak in the second period by Collier Hendricks.

“We executed our plan defensively all game long,” said Culp. “Our offense started a little slow but Hendricks really got us going and helped us spread the lead.”

Hendricks scored nine of his 18 total points with three-pointers in the second quarter.

