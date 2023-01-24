Wildcats fall to 4th-ranked Ozark at home

By Sarah Williams
Senior recognitions kicked off the Neosho High School boys wrestling dual against Ozark High School on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Neosho recognized four senior wrestlers: two-year letterman Ulysses DeLeon plans to attend Pittsburg State University to study nursing; four-year letterman Collyn Kivett plans to attend Crowder College and eventually return to Neosho as a teacher and coach; three-year letterman, Nico Olivares plans to play football in college and become a physical therapist; and four-year letterman Eli Zar will wrestle and study actuarial science at Maryville University.