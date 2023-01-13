Wildcats pull through another win

By Sarah Williams

The Neosho Wildcat basketball boys (11-4) traveled up I-49 Tuesday, Jan. 10, to take on Webb City.

After a back-and-forth first half the teams went into halftime tied, 26-26.

Kael Smith scores two. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

“I was proud of the guys after not playing our best last week to come out and take care of business against a really good Webb team,” said Neosho Head Basketball Coach Zane Culp.

Webb City, fresh off winning the Kaminsky Classic where Neosho finished seventh, was expected to be tough, especially with the home gym advantage.

Carter Baslee pulls down a rebound. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

The start of the fourth quarter found the Wildcats up by only one point.

“Our defense is always our calling card,” said Culp. “It allows us to control tempo and get easier buckets. We did a great job all game and then in the biggest moments of the fourth quarter.”

