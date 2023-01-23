Wildcats win in OT thriller over Forsyth

By Sarah Williams

Senior guard Isaiah Green’s free throws clinched the overtime win over Forsyth for the Neosho Wildcat varsity boys on Friday, Jan. 20, in front of a packed crowd at the Neosho High School gym.

Forsyth came into the contest 14-1 and Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp had expected it to be a tough matchup.

“A good, gritty win. All our guys stepped up and played well,” said Culp.

Isaiah Green’s performance led the Wildcats in their win. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

Both teams showed they were up for the challenge from the opening tip-off with Neosho and Forsyth trading leads throughout the first half and into the second.

Each time one team would take a four- to five-point lead, the other team would step up and tie the score or take the lead.

