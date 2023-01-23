Wildcats win in OT thriller over Forsyth

Posted onAuthorNeosho Daily NewsLeave a comment

By Sarah Williams

Senior guard Isaiah Green’s free throws clinched the overtime win over Forsyth for the Neosho Wildcat varsity boys on Friday, Jan. 20, in front of a packed crowd at the Neosho High School gym. 

Forsyth came into the contest 14-1 and Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp had expected it to be a tough matchup. 

“A good, gritty win. All our guys stepped up and played well,” said Culp.

 Isaiah Green’s performance led the Wildcats in their win. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

Both teams showed they were up for the challenge from the opening tip-off with Neosho and Forsyth trading leads throughout the first half and into the second. 

Each time one team would take a four- to five-point lead, the other team would step up and tie the score or take the lead.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us

Please Login to Comment.