Wrestling with the eternal & finite

I love standing on a beach and watching waves come in. There is something both reassuring and magical in their constant assault upon the sands of the shore.

Casting one’s eyes toward the horizon, the sheer immensity of the ocean calms any doubts about they being in finite supply.

As one crashes, in whatever level of force, another can be seen forming behind it.

They are inviting in their enchantment. From where does all the water come? Had tears of joy at someone’s wedding found their way to this idyllic scene? Or were they tears of sorrow? Maybe merely the accumulation of springs and streams?

How long had some drops been in this ocean; how far had they traveled? What had they seen in their existence? s mist rising from some lake. Fog falling upon city streets or quietly settling on a sodden marsh.

Such thoughts remind me of our connection to our world and to each other. To the grandeur of His Creation. The spacing of the waves; the beginning or ending of the day. All remind me that there are some things that do begin and end; at least for now.

We said goodbye to a treasured member of our community this past week. Again. Of all times, at Christmas.

